The Ladies Day Out Fellowship Breakfast Ministry had their outing on Thursday, July 20, at the Cracker Barrel in South Hill, Va. Two new members joined, giving a total of five new members and four birthday ladies for the month of July.
The ladies enjoyed the food, the fellowship, getting to know the newcomers and fun. Itineraries were given to members going on the trip to Lancaster in August. A trip to The Barn Dinner Theater in Greensboro for dinner and a play is planned for Dec. 16.
Pictured, from the left, are, seated: Alice Harrison; front row: Carolyn Williams, Dr. Angela Powell, Minister Mary Terry, the Rev. Shirley Hicks, Sarah Walker, Ruby Downey 2, the Rev. Dora Dorsey, Vivian Joseph, Minister Theresa Washington, Ruby Downey and Arvella Downey-Scott; back row: Vanessa Crawford, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Ann L. Jones, Pamela Walker, Eva Brown, Patricia Russell, Paulette Durham, Barbara Harris, Catherine Hunt and Joyce Malloy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.