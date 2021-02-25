Warren County 4-H will hold its first 4-H Virtual Conversations & Hot Chocolate next week.

Cooperative Extension invites all 4-H teens (ages 12-18) to grab their favorite cup of hot chocolate and join in on Wednesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. 

To participate, RSVP via email by March 1 to Crystal Smith, county extension director, at cmsmith2@ncsu.edu or Stephen Misenheimer, scmisenh@ncsu.edu to receive the Zoom link.  