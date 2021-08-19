“Life Changing Moments,” a grief workshop, will be held on Aug. 28 from 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at the Warren County Memorial Library. ” Life changing moments are bound to happen in all of our lives, and it’s how we respond to those changes that can make a difference in who we are.
Wanda Powell chose to use art and to inform others about managing grief after her life changed when tragedy struck, taking the life of her only child, Neil Fitzpatrick Champion Daye in a fatal car accident on July 11, 2017. Even though it has been over four years, Wanda says there has not been a day since the accident that she has not thought about her son, and still misses him immensely. “I went through a period, ‘In Shock’ when it happened” stated Wanda. “My faith has gotten me through, and I spent time reading a book, ‘Poppies from Heaven’ by Faye Schindelka, which helped a lot.”
Wanda and her son, Neil, shared a great love for art. He was very instrumental in helping Wanda start creating jewelry, eventually starting a business. In 2019, Wanda sponsored two grief workshops that allowed others to share how they manage grief. The participants were encouraged to present from their heart and discuss the effects of grief and how each person manages and responds to grief differently.
The grief workshops in 2019 were very successful and had a great amount of participation, but Wanda had to postpone other workshops because of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, in wake of the COVID vaccine and continuous wearing of masks, Wanda thinks it is a good time to restart the grief workshops because, according to her, grief never goes away, we just figure out how to manage it; “I am growing through grief, and I want to be an inspiration and uplifting to others.”
Wanda is encouraging people to attend on Aug. 28, and she stated that, “Everyone’s experience is different, so people coming together to share their experiences will help everybody. I want people to know they are not alone in their grief.”
T.A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
