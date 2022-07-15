Warren County Parks and Recreation will offer Parent's Night Out on July 29 from 5:30-10:30 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton. The deadline to register is July 20.
The event is designed to provide fun activities for youth ages 6-12 while their parents have a night out. Participants will enjoy organized games, crafts, a movie and more. Pizza and drinks will be provided as dinner for participating youth.
The cost is $5 per child. For more details or to register, visit the Parks and Recreation website at warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation, email parksandrecreation@warrencountync.gov or call the Parks and Recreation office at 252-257-2272.
