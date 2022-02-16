The Warren County Community Remembrance Project Coalition has taken up the mantle of the Equal Justice Initiative, a project designed to help communities across the country grow stronger together by confronting and discussing past injustices.
Members of the coalition began their collective work with a meeting on Saturday at the Warren County Memorial Library.
Background
The nonprofit EJI describes narrative change as being at the heart of its Community Remembrance Project. “The stories we tell about our history reveal our collective national consciousness and the alignment between our beliefs and our actions. … EJI’s narrative work encourages communities to reckon with the fact that the lynching of African Americans was a form of racial terrorism used to uphold racial hierarchy,” the introduction to EJI narrative questions states.
Part of EJI’s work included the 2018 opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. According to the memorial’s website, the facility is housed on the site of a former warehouse where black people were enslaved. The memorial features more than 800 steel monuments, one for each county in the United States where lynchings took place. The memorial provides an opportunity for each of these counties to claim their monuments and install them on local soil.
The Warren County Community Remembrance Project Coalition grew out of a partnership between a number of organizations and individuals, including the UNC Descendants Project, an ongoing study of lynchings in North Carolina by UNC-Chapel Hill Professor Glenn Hinson and his students, and the Warren County NAACP.
The partnership focused its work on research related to the Warren County lynching victims whose names were included in the National Memorial for Peace and Justice: Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams. The UNC Descendants Project interviewed descendants of Bullock and Williams as part of its work.
The Warren County African American History Collective developed the 1921 Project, studying the period when African Americans were returning home from World War I.
In June 2021, the production of “Seeking Justice” made possible by the 1921 Project and its partner organizations recreated the trial of Bullock and Williams and provided a time of discussion to encourage the audience to unit in order to build a better future together.
Community Remembrance Project
As members of the Community Remembrance Project Coalition met on Saturday, they acknowledged that the work of encouraging people to confront and discuss the past will be difficult. Members of the coalition include the Rev. Bill Kearney, Mary Somerville, Glenn Hinson, Virginia Broach, Mark Wethington, Jean Stevenson, Cathy Alston-Kearney, former Congresswoman Eva Clayton and Dr. Cosmos George, among others.
Accounts of what happened in 1921 indicate that a confrontation over “bad apples” triggered events that led to a gunfight at the train depot in Norlina and the arrest of 18 Black men. Another Black man, Matthew Bullock, escaped. However, Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams were ultimately taken from the jail in Warrenton by a White mob, driven out of town and shot multiple times.
Members of the coalition noted that this violence will be difficult to talk about, but indicated that discussing it will ultimately help all Warren County citizens and enable everyone as a whole to work together for a better future.
A repeated theme during Saturday’s meeting was the account of Joseph in the Bible. Joseph was sold into slavery by his brothers and taken to Egypt. Later, as a high-ranking official, he was able to help his family and many others during a time of severe famine in Israel.
Coalition members focused on Joseph’s words of comfort to his brothers that God brought good from what man meant for harm by indicating that good can come from the violence of the past by bringing everyone in the community together.
Saturday’s meeting allowed coalition members to come together to discuss their individual work and how the group will work as a whole to make the Community Remembrance Project possible.
The group was most concerned about how they could help everyone in Warren County who wants to take part in a discussion feel comfortable in discussing their feelings and what means they should use to allow the public to express what they want to say.
Members discussed the importance of ensuring that all discussion follows the EJI guidelines for “listening with respect” and “just kindness,” or listening to one another with respect, and acting and speaking out of good will for one another.
The coalition hopes that many Warren County residents will participate, even though they may feel uncomfortable about speaking. They hope to hear not only the accounts passed down in the Bullock and Williams family, but they also hope to hear from descendants of those who participated in the mob in order to hear what, if anything has been passed down through their families.
The discussion will also involve the community as a whole. The coalition hopes that people from all areas of Warren County will want to share their reflections on what happened in 1921 as a steppingstone toward healing and moving forward as a stronger, united community.
At this point, the coalition remains in the organizational phase of the project as it develops plans for regular meetings. There will be opportunities for more public involvement in the future.
