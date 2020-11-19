Frontier Warren has announced plans for the second and third cohorts of the Ice House Entrepreneurship class to be held virtually.
The Ice House Entrepreneurship Program (Academic Edition) is an experiential, problem-based program designed to empower learners by exposing them to entrepreneurial thinking while immersing them in entrepreneurial experiences that will develop 21st century skills needed to succeed.
These classes are being offered free of charge through the private foundation NCIDEA.
The two cohorts will be split into an employee cohort and an open cohort. The business cohort is targeted towards employers that would like their employees to develop an entrepreneurial mindset. Each employer can enroll two to five employees in this free course. The business cohort will start Dec. 3 from noon until 1:30 p.m. and will continue for eight weeks. The class will be taught by Daisy Magnus, program director at NC IDEA.
As program director, her primary responsibilities revolve around managing the Ice House Entrepreneurship Program. Prior to joining NC IDEA, Magnus served as director of programs for Code the Dream, a technology nonprofit based in Durham. In that role, she oversaw the national expansion of the nonprofit, taking Code the Dream from a place-based training program to a fully online offering, and increasing its capacity to provide systemic access to economic opportunity through tech education. Prior to joining Code the Dream, Magnus worked as a software developer at Duke University’s Office of Information Technology within the Identity Management Department.
The open cohort is open to the general public and is geared toward entrepreneurs with no employees or those just looking to change their mindset and gain additional skills. The open class will start Dec. 3 from 7-8:30 p.m. and will continue for eight weeks. This class will be taught by Isaac Blount.
Blount is a business strategist whose goal is to add value to others by helping both men and women, young and old make more money through entrepreneurship. He coaches leaders, subject matter experts and speakers looking to be empowered economically to create a life with more options, to be a contributor to their community and family. Through Entrepreneurship Mindset, which is a training and inspiring program, Blount teaches his clients how to build their own wealth by creating brand recognition online and developing niche communities to launch their products, services and events.
Blount also holds a degree in social Work and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in education technology from North Carolina Central University. He is a trained entrepreneurial mindset facilitator with Ice House, WRAP facilitator, North Carolina certified peer support specialist and facilitator, and an entrepreneur.
Anyone interested in taking the class should email townadministrator@warrenton.nc.gov or charladuncan@warrencountync.gov and put Ice House in the subject line. Applicants should specify which cohort (employee or open) in which they want to enroll.
