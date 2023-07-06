Warren County 4-H will hold "Horsing Around" day camps for ages 5-7 and 8-12 next week at Hyson Farms in Manson.
The Cloverbud Day Camps will allow participants to learn what it takes to care for and build a relationship with horses. Angela Hyson of Hyson Farms will be teaching the lessons, which will include building trust with the animals, basic feeding and grooming, and parts of the hoof and foot. Participants will have the opportunity to ride the horses on an owner-led walk.
Camp participants will need to pack their lunch.
The camp for ages 5-7 will be held on Tuesday, July 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The camp for ages 8-12 will be held on Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Space for each camp is limited to 12 4-H'ers. The cost is $15 per participating youth. Participants must be registered in 4-H online at 4honline.com. The pick up and drop off location is Warren County Cooperative Extension, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
To register for the event, visit go.ncsu.edu/horseclover. For more information, contact Annie Poythress, 4-H program assistant, at 252-257-3640.
