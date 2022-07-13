The Lake Gaston Weed Control Council will hold its summer meeting on July 14 at 7 p.m. at Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department, 7609 Hwy. 903, Bracey, Va.
The meeting is open to the public. It is suggested that if you have any concerns with COVID, wear a mask if you wish.
Zoom access will be available. Those who attend via Zoom are asked to email wasay1943@gmail.com
For more information, email wasay1943@gmail.com or call 434 636 5393
