The Lake Gaston Weed Control Council will hold its summer meeting on July 14 at 7 p.m.  at Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department, 7609 Hwy. 903, Bracey, Va.  

The meeting is open to the public.  It is suggested that if you have any concerns with COVID, wear a mask if you wish.  

Zoom access will be available. Those who attend via Zoom are asked to email wasay1943@gmail.com

For more information, email wasay1943@gmail.com or call 434 636 5393