Warrenton Missionary Baptist Church announces that it has started Phase 2 of its new Food Pantry.
Phase 2 consists of a food drive for nonperishable items.
The church is seeking donations of canned foods and nonperishable foods (such as dried beans, rice, oatmeal and pastas) from the public.
Collection dates are weekends from May 27 through June 18 at the church, located at 114 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. Collection times are from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, and from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays.
“We believe that access to nutritious food is a basic human right,” said Dr. Leonard Frieson, Sr., pastor. “Please help us to relieve hunger is a food desert area.”
