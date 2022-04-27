The images are now famous in both video and still photograph forms. Longtime Duke University men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is presented with an adorable puppy during the basketball team’s recent awards banquet as a retirement present. The puppy, named Coach, snuggles in the arms of Coach K while giving puppy kisses.
Warren County residents — whether they are Duke fans or not — can take pride that Coach came from a local hobby breeder, Lindy’s Labs of Norlina, which is operated by M.D. and Lindy Capps, with help from their daughter, Lilly.
M.D. and Lindy established Lindy’s Labs in 2014, raising dilute (silver and charcoal) and dilute factored (chocolate and black) American Kennel Club Labrador Retrievers, and sometimes produce yellow and champagnes (dilute yellow).
For the Capps family, the Labrador Retriever seemed to be the perfect breed for their lifestyle. Lindy grew up with dogs.
“I love every single dog,” she said.
However, because M.D. enjoys hunting, the Lab was ideal. The intelligent breed is known for its skill in hunt tests and for its disposition.
“They are all around great dogs for families,” Lindy said.
Everything started with the first breeding dog, a silver lab, which matured beautifully. After that, M.D. and Lindy added another dog, and Lindy’s Labs grew from there.
All dogs are AKC registered, Lindy said. She and M.D. can recommend area trainers for hunt tests. However, Lindy noted that many clients choose a Lindy’s Lab simply to be a family pet.
The number of litters produced each year depends on several factors, including how a dam recovers, especially after a difficult delivery. Last year, Lindy’s Labs saw eight litters.
While the majority of puppies will be placed in other homes, there are some extra special puppies that the Capps family chooses to keep. Most recently, they kept two puppies from an exceptional litter who will pursue Master Hunter status.
M.D. and Lindy enjoy watching the puppies develop into young dogs ready to meet their new families. By the time puppies reach four weeks of age, their individual personalities are developing. When they reach six weeks of age, “puppy parents” select the one they wish to take home. At eight weeks of age, the puppies will go to their new homes.
Lindy’s Labs works to match its clients with the best puppy based upon personalities and lifestyle. Lindy educates clients on the needs of Labrador Retrievers, especially for frequent exercise, to ensure that a Lab is the best dog breed for them.
Clients come from the local area and all over the country — the East Coast, the Midwest and the West Coast. While Coach K may be the most well known person to receive a Lindy’s Lab puppy so far, M.D. and Lindy have the same goal for each one of their puppies.
“It means the world to me to see puppies end up in a loving home,” Lindy said.
For more information about Lindy’s Labs, visit lindyslabs.com, call 252-425-4367 or email lindytcapps426@gmail.com.
