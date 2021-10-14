Warren County Schools last week announced that the Warren County High School football team is in quarantine due to an exposure to COVID-19 and will not return to gridiron action until Monday, Oct. 18.
The WCHS athletic department indicated that the quarantine began on Oct. 1 and will run through Friday, Oct. 15.
In response to newspaper questions, School System Chief Communications and Engagement Officer Heather Lawing said that due to state and federal privacy laws, Warren County Schools cannot comment on the private health information or condition of any school system students.
The quarantine meant that Saturday’s home game against KIPP had to be canceled. However, Warren County Schools specified that the cancellation does not mean that the game will be recorded as a forfeit. “It is not considered a forfeit and will not be counted against either school,” a school system statement specified.
The Friday, Oct. 15, game against Rocky Mount Prep was rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, at the Eagles Nest. The game will be celebrated as Veterans Appreciation Night. Kickoff and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday was scheduled to be a celebration of WCHS alumni as graduates of previous years returned to the Eagles Nest for Homecoming.
Homecoming festivities are now planned for the Oct. 22 game against Northampton, which will begin at 7 p.m.
The night is expected to be exciting as senior Eagles will be honored for Senior Night, and Homecoming Kings and Queens representing Warren County High School, Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School will be crowned.
A number of outside organizations and groups planned activities to be held on Saturday. For more information about whether these events or class reunions were rescheduled, contact the individual group or organization, or class reunion committee.
The Eagles will wrap up the season at North Edgecombe on Oct. 29. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
