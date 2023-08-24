Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1175 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Warrenton, is celebrating its 150th anniversary and extends an invitation to all friends and families.
The celebration began with a Blood Drive and a school supply and food donation drive for the community.
Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. will be Friends and Family Day featuring games and interactive activities for all ages, a gallery of historical artifacts and a reenactment of the church’s history from 1-2 p.m., and there will be food, fun and fellowship throughout the day.
The Homecoming Church Service will be Sunday, Aug. 27. Devotion will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m.
The Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church began in the year of 1873 when C.C. Christmas and Alfred Davis, Sr. deeded land to John Watson and Turner Allen. The organization of the church took place in 1875 by N.A. Purefoy with 55 members at the eighth Annual Meeting of the Shiloh Baptist Association, Aug. 12-13, 1879. The first pastor on record was the Rev. Henry West.
Currently, the church is pastored by Pastor Eddie Wayne Lawrence, who has served as pastor since June 1, 1992. He promotes the theme of “Love and Service.” The church’s mission is “Reaching the lost and making new disciples.”
The church will end the 150th celebration with its annual revival Monday, Aug. 28-Wednesday, Aug. 30, beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. The speaker each night will be the Rev. Dr. Jerome A. Barber, senior pastor of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, Hampton, Va. Barber is also the executive director of Six House, Inc., a faith-based community organization, and a 1981 graduate of Hampton Institute, now Hampton University.
Jacquelyn Wilson, president of the Anniversary Committee, thanks everyone recognizing the monumental occasion and states, “150 years ago, a church committed to service in the community and spiritual growth was born, so on this weekend, we celebrate the Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church as she continues to toil and sacrifice to meet the needs of the community and its members through prayer, hope and faith.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.