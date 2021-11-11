Applications are being accepted for a Holiday Artist Market on Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Warrenton at Frontier Warren.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support local artist entrepreneurs and encourage local holiday shopping. The market will feature art gifts and ornaments created by local artists.
Limited vendor booths are available at $25 each. Applications will be accepted until all spaces are full.
Wall space, tables, and electrical outlet access will be available on a first come, first served basis.
For an application, go online to frontierwarren.com.
