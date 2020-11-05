Homecoming at an HBCU (Historically Black College/University) is an annual event looked forward to by many, and it can be compared to a family reunion or some other can’t miss, won’t miss or oh no, I can’t believe you missed event. And even though homecoming is usually centered around football, it is so much more. It is a celebratory opportunity to say in so many ways, “Yes, I am a part of this family, and I belong. This is home!”
Following the Civil War, during the late 1800s to the early 1900s, Historically Black Colleges and Universities were created to provide postsecondary education to black students who were denied admission into traditionally white intuitions, thus becoming the main avenue for black Americans to receive postsecondary education. According to 2ed.gov, there are 107 historically black colleges and universities in the United States with more than 228,000 students enrolled. There are 12 HBCUs in North Carolina, the oldest being Shaw University, founded in 1865 in Raleigh. The newest in North Carolina, founded in 1910 in Durham, is North Carolina Central University.
At many HBCUs, homecoming week typically includes an entire week of convocations and other special events that lead up the Saturday morning parade, tailgating before the game and show stopping half-time band performances during the game. It is a festive time when alumni and current students get to mingle and enjoy the bond of being connected to the same institutions of higher learning.
The annual event looked forward to by so many was cancelled by most historically black colleges and universities this year because of COVID-19; and whereas a virtual conference or virtual class might work because it just has to, virtual homecomings at HBCUs, well…are just not average HBCU homecomings. Let’s just say, virtual homecomings leave a lot to be desired.
So, the team at R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton decided to sponsor HBCU Friends and Family Luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Norlina to fill the void of Homecoming 2020. In a drive-through socially distanced space, alumni and friends of various historically black colleges and universities were invited to a meal in recognition of Homecoming 2020. Even though the event was not as festive as originally planned because of rain, the goal of service to others and recognition of community was met.
Nathaniel Yarbrough, director of R.H. Greene Funeral Home, was excited about offering the community event in an effort to show the community that his establishment cares about the people they serve. When asked why have an event such as this, Yarbrough said, “Community is what makes you; without community, what do you have? Community and businesses should uplift each other, and I can’t be blessed without blessing someone.” Yarbrough and team said they are looking forward to providing more community outreach in the future.
T.A. Jones is a correspondent of The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push: Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To reach her go to tajones.org or terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
