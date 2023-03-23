The Littleton Lions Club will hold a Pancake & Sausage Brunch on Saturday, March 25, from 7:30-11 a.m.
The brunch includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and choice of beverage. Price is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10. Take-outs are available. Tickets will be available at the door.
Proceeds will be used to aid the visually impaired and for other community service projects.
If you have unneeded eyeglasses, you may bring them to the brunch. As a worldwide project, Lions Clubs collect over four million eyeglasses per year. They are cleaned, graded, repaired and provided free to people who need them.
Also, if you have unneeded hearing aids and/or empty printer ink cartridges, bring those to the brunch as well because they can be recycled.
Littleton Lions Club is located near the west end of Littleton at the corner of Hwy. 158 and Ransom Street.
For more information contact President Brian Teele at 571-205-7229.
