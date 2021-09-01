Warren County Memorial Library staff members consider this year’s Summer Reading Program a success with some 100 people of all ages participating in the program, which ran from June 14-Aug. 31.
This year’s program highlighted animals with the theme, “Tails and Tales,” with the goal of encouraging toddlers through adults to discover the joy of reading.
Prize drawing winners were announced during the Froggy Finale on Monday. Grand prize winners were Anslie Black, who received a Mongoose orange bicycle; Jackson Koestering, who received a Radio Flyer red tricycle; and Jase Jessue, who received a 16-inch Rock It red bicycle. Winners of other prizes, which included books, games and puzzles, were Kaiden Cearnel, Kelly Ifill, La’Quarius Crowder, Michelle Matthews, Brianna Ruffin, Laila Ruffin, Victoriana Lassiter, Akaiden Davis, Kori Sharon, Brian Owens, Jr., Kristen Labra, Sarah Labra, Camila Ramirez, Terrence Williams, Regan Booker, Zahara Morris, Ella Powell and Claire Powell.
All Summer Reading Program participants received a free book.
The annual program is designed to encourage children and youth to continue reading, even when they are out of school. This year’s event took this goal a step further by challenging children, young adults and adults to read as many books as they could during the summer months.
For everyone involved with the Summer Reading Program, the event is an important community activity.
“The Summer Reading Program keeps children connected to learning through books and helps reduce the Summer Slide,” Library Assistant Mary Bullock said. “It helps children maintain their reading skills, stimulates interest in the library and reading, and motivates children to read for fun.”
Library Director Cheryl Reddish said that this year’s program featured a hybrid of virtual and in-person activities. Many activities and special events were offered virtually, allowing people to come to the library to view them or watch them anytime on their computers and devices.
“The library team pulled together an exciting program full of activities and wonderful learning opportunities,” she said.
Highlights of the program included Virtual Special Guest Safaris: “Fairy Trails” by Casey’s Laugh and Learn,” Polka Man Mike Schneider, Drummer Marcus Joyner and “Meet the Animals” by the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.
The program also featured story times for toddlers, preschoolers and school-aged children. Bullock indicated that these virtual story times drew more than 100 views from the young and young at heart.
Other activities were featured as well.
“One of the most exciting things this summer was CheckersTV,” Reddish said.
The educational entertainment program featured Checkers the Inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer. During the summer, the series focused on the theme, “Reading Road Trip,” and featured varieties of animals: extinct animals, desert animals, pets, forest animals, farm animals, arctic animals, tropical animals, savanna animals, ocean animals, freshwater animals, Australian animals and mythical animals.
The summer series remains available on the library’s Facebook page.
“CheckersTV is a good program for the whole family,” Reddish said. “It introduces a different animal each week, and you visit places like the zoo. It is a wonderful watch and learn activity for adults. We wanted to share it with everyone.”
The Summer Reading Program also continued the popular Teen Anime & Manga Book Club, geared toward middle and high school students. However, Spence said that some Anime and Manga fans who joined the discussion in middle school and are now in college still like to participate. Offered virtually via Zoom, the discussion is open to anyone who enjoys the genres, including beginners.
Reddish and the library team are proud of everyone who accepted this summer’s reading challenge to read as many books as they could.
“It encouraged reading and enrichment throughout the summer,” Reddish said. “You could read books at home and at the library, and read virtually.
She added that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic once again challenged library staff members to develop activities that people could enjoy at the library while making sure that people who did not feel comfortable being out in public were not left out.
For Reddish and the library team, the Summer Reading Program is a time to connect the community and the library.
“Summer Reading is always a wonderful community activity where we celebrate books and the community,” she said. “It stimulates interest in the library and reading.”
