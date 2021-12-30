Warren County Animal Ark continued an annual tradition by holding its Third Annual Christmas Luncheon for the Animals on Dec. 21.
This year’s event, like last year’s was held virtually, but that did not spoil the fun for the animal shelter’s dogs and cats — or the people watching the event on Facebook Live.
The luncheon features a pet-friendly version of the traditional Christmas meal. This year, Food Lion at Lake Gaston donated turkeys, the centerpiece of a holiday lunch or dinner, and Wildwood Nursery donated a Christmas tree to add to the festive atmosphere.
The 2021 luncheon began as all animals at the shelter, including a barn cat who calls the Animal Ark home, were served turkey, green beans and sweet potatoes. While most of the animals gobbled up their meals, there was a report of one dog who left the sweet potatoes behind.
Following the meal, the animals were brought one by one to the Christmas tree in the lobby, where they could select a toy to take back to their kennels. There were lots of toys to choose from. The community donated a variety of items, including squeaky toys, balls, tug-of-war games and more. Other donations included cat towers.
The first event was held in person, allowing those attending to walk through the shelter to visit with dogs and cats ready for adoption. While the 2020 and 2021 events were held virtually, they still provided the public with an opportunity to find that special pet to fill their lives with joy. This year, a kitten was adopted not long after the luncheon.
Warren County Animal Ark, located at 142 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, is open to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. A limited number of people are allowed inside at one time and are asked to wear masks. Temperatures will checked at the door.
For more information about the animal shelter, call 252-257-6137 or visit the Animal Ark’s Facebook page.
