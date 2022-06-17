Cynthia Eddings, the daughter of the Rev. Roy C. and Gertie Alston, obtained a masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth on May 21 after receiving her Bachelor of Science in Psychology Christian Counseling from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., on May 18, 2018.
She was also inducted into the Honor Society at both universities for her academic achievements.
Eddings is a 1999 graduate of Warren County High School and served in the United States Air Force for 16 years. She and her husband, Matthew, have two boys and live in Fort Worth, Texas.
Eddings says that she gives all glory to God for being able to achieve these milestones with the support of her family and friends.
