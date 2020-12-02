A proposed economic development project in downtown Warrenton is expected to bring apartment living and first-floor retail space to the historic Dameron building at the corner of South Main and East Franklin streets.
The Warrenton Town Board made way for the project to move forward during a special meeting held Nov. 23 by voting to cancel a purchase option on the building. The option was entered into between the town and David and Cathy Gardner effective Nov. 1, 2019, according to Town Administrator Robert Davie, with no earnest money paid.
Davie said that Michael Hurt with Hurt, LLC is developing the Dameron building project similar to one Hurt has nearly completed in the town of Halifax in neighboring Halifax County.
Hurt is also owner of DanCo Builders, Inc., a company that has previously won construction contracts in Warren County.
During last week’s special meeting, Mayor Walter Gardner said that certain renovations to the Dameron building may need approval from the town’s Historic District Commission and that it had been indicated that the building would be sprinklered for fire safety. When the question of parking for apartment residents was raised, Davie said that ideas were being developed.
Davie told the newspaper that the Dameron project fits one of the town board’s primary objectives -— downtown redevelopment, especially for residential living — set during goal-setting sessions held in 2018.
“I feel like we’re very fortunate. We’re checking that box,” Davie said. “The building needs a lot of work and investment.”
Last month, a large section of the 110-year-old brick building’s back wall collapsed. The building, which has been used for storage for David Gardner’s business, Warrenton Furniture Exchange, has since been re-enforced.
According to county tax records, the Dameron building was constructed around 1910. In early years, a business there sold feed, seed and grain, said Gardner, and an elevator moved tractors to the second floor to be stored. The Dameron building has also housed the National Guard Armory, a Masonic Lodge, The Warren Record, and the Busy Bee Ice Cream Parlor, among other businesses and organizations.
Calling the Dameron building “vital to downtown infrastructure” — it sits at a key intersection that welcomes motorists to the county seat from US Highway 401 and state road 1001 — Davie said that the economic development project would be a huge boost to downtown when it is finished.
“Warrenton is showing that it is growing and that we are doing the right things to help grow and elevate the property values for everybody,” he said.
