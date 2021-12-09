The Warren County commissioners maintained the status quo Monday night as Tare “T” Davis and Victor Hunt were re-elected chairman and vice chairman, respectively, at the board’s annual organizational meeting.
County positions re-appointed included Hassan Kingsberry, county attorney; Paula Pulley, clerk to the board; Ella Dowtin, deputy clerk; Lee Faines, finance officer; and deputy tax collectors.
During the commissioners’ regular monthly meeting that followed, board action included the following:
- Approval of two rezoning requests that had been heard at preceding public hearings. One was for rezoning from Lakeside Business to Residential Lakeside 20 acres of a 49-acre tract off Eaton Ferry Road for development of a subdivision. The other was for rezoning from Agricultural Residential to Neighborhood Business District 2.45 acres adjacent to US Highway 1 and Pay Jay’s Convenience Store in the Wise community for retail sale.
- Approved a COVID-19 vaccine incentive for county employees that will pay full-time, permanent and regular part-time employees a $300 incentive after receiving a full dose of the vaccine before March 1, 2022. The cost, estimated at $108,511, will be paid through federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
- Approved an employee wellness/administrative leave day off to be taken either Dec. 22 or 28 as a gesture toward encouraging employee wellness.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding/lease-purchase agreement for the former county jail building in Warrenton with the board of directors of the Warren County Historical Museum. The lease is for $5 a year for five years, and the county will convey the building at the end of the lease provided the organization has met the terms of the agreement.
- Accepted a bid from Leticia Buckner in the amount of $2,467 for surplus property of .28 acre on North Main Street in the Warrenton Township.
- Approved the purchase of two trucks for the public utilities department in the amount of $81,581.
- Approved the annual agreement with the state for the Forest Service in the amount of $137,489.
- Approved the appointment of Karl J. Boelter as an alternate to the Board of Adjustment for a first term beginning Dec. 1 and ending Nov. 30, 2024.
- Approved the county opting in to the national opioid distributor and Janssen/J&J settlement.
- Rescheduled the board’s upcoming work session to Dec. 14 and adopted the 2022 schedule of meetings and work sessions.
- The board heard from County Manager Vincent Jones that the Nonprofit Funding Review Committee reviewed requests totalling $92,000 and had recommended $40,000, the full nonprofit funding budgeted this fiscal year, based on applications received. The following nonprofits were selected to receive county funding: Warren County Arts Council, $1,000; The Living and Learning Youth Center, $2,500; Hecks Grove Community Center, $4,750; Cool Springs Community Club, $4,750; Heritage Quilters Giving Circle, Inc., $2,500; WCTS-NWHS Alumni, $4,750; Loaves & Fishes, $15,000; and Pink with a Passion, $4,750.
