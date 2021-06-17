The Warrenton Town Board adopted the 2021-22 budget on a split vote Monday night after reviewing adjustments that were made by Town Administrator Robert Davie following a May work session.
Among the adjustments added are the following expenditures: fire museum, $10,000; historic district update, $14,650; additional legal expenses, $25,000; additional fire department expenses, $5,000; and police and administration cost of living increases, $10,789.
The revised budget appropriates $78,105 from the town’s fund balance, up from somewhere around $26,000, though the original budget presentation indicated no fund balance was utilized due to an error.
Davie said it was disturbing to him to project this amount of cash reserves in a budget, and unless additional revenues come in from ad valorem taxes, the town would be using fund balance again in the next fiscal year.
“We’ve had a great track record of adding money to fund balance over the last nine years, and this is the first time we’ve ever projected this amount in a budget,” Davie said.
He added, however, that the appropriated fund balance should be more than replaced in the coming year due to receipt of federal American Relief Funds.
The federal funding could offset spending in water/sewer of $5,522 for a dump truck, and in the General Fund of $12,107 for a garbage truck and $12,000 for economic development.
Other budget changes include an increase to the town’s water meter tampering fee, now called a reset fee, from $150 to $250, to bring it in line with other municipalities, and a new wastewater treatment plant sludge fee of $125 for over 3,000 gallons.
The vote on the budget came during the town board’s regular monthly meeting following a public hearing that no town citizens attended. Commissioner Mike Coffman dissented after saying that it didn’t seem appropriate to use fund balance for an across-the-board cost of living increase, and that he’d rather wait until times got better. Coffman acknowledged that town employees needed a pay increase and were understaffed.
There is no change to water and sewer rates, and the tax rate remains the same at 65 cents per $100 valuation of real property.
The budget takes effect July 1.
Other matters
The town board heard from citizen Yvette Roberts, who complimented local Department of Transportation personnel for repairing potholes near the Senior Center and the town for improvements taking place at Hayley-Haywood Park. She questioned how often the park grass is cut, and asked where things stand regarding abandoned houses on Hayley Street. Mayor Walter Gardner replied that town staff would respond to her with answers.
Later in the meeting, the board approved an expenditure of $4,250 from fund balance for improvements this month to the walking path at Hayley-Haywood Park.
The board also: appointed Lisa Zweben and Rose Ponton to the revitalization committee, and D.K. Trotman and Julian Greene to the Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum Committee; accepted bids on surplus lawnmowers; approved a special use permit for an AirBnB at 307 Church Street; approved agreements for a cleaning service at Town Hall and Frontier Warren, paving of Marshall Street, GFL, and the Small Town Main Street program; and discussed an idea for a permanent location for the Warren County Farmers Market in a planned municipal parking lot on South Front Street behind Nationwide. Davie said that a U.S. Department of Agriculture facilities grant may be available to pay for 60 percent of the project. The parking lot, which the town had proposed several months ago, also would serve the planned 24-unit Dameron building apartment development at the corner of South Main and East Franklin streets. Danylu Hundley, a market vendor and member of the executive board with the Warren County Growers’ Association, participated in discussion with the board. Crystal Smith, director of Warren County Cooperative Extension, also attended the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.