The state and defense presented closing statements on Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Lester Kearney, 38. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. is presiding over the trial in Warren County Superior Court.
Kearney is charged in connection with a March 9, 2018, home invasion and fire at the home of the Rev. John Alford and his wife, Dr. Nancy Alford, that severely injured Rev. Alford and resulted in the death of his wife.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
After the defense rested its case, Amos Tyndall, again requested that all charges against Lester Kearney be dropped, as he had after the state rested its case on March 28. Tyndall contended that their was insufficient evidence to prove a connection between Munn and Kearney, and to link Kearney with the offenses. Judge Hight denied the motion.
The afternoon was devoted to closing statements, with Tyndall and Assistant Capital Defender Robert Singagliese addressing jurors first. Singagliese contended that the state failed to eliminate the question of reasonable doubt and had failed to address the “reasonable possibility” that Lester Kearney did not commit the crimes he is charged with.
Singagliese also contended that Rev. Alford’s accounts of what the intruder looked like and the timeline of events on March 9, 2018 changed over time through no fault of his own, but, rather, an honest mistake. In particular, Singagliese said that Rev. Alford’s description did not include tattoos, while Lester Kearney has tattoos on his hands and neck.
Singlagliese contended that evidence in the case points to Kevin Munn, including GPS records, items seized at the time of Munn’s arrest and the accounts of witnesses. Singagliese further contended that the state did not speak to witnesses it should have during the development of the case. As an example, he referred to Dr. Alford’s question to the intruder in the Alford home, “Do you know Tommy Overby?”
Tyndall also asked jurors to consider the question of reasonable doubt , whether there was a question that Lester Kearney could have been somewhere other than the Alford home between 8 and 11 a.m. on March 9, 2018, saying that evidence of phone conversations and text messages from that time period suggests that Kearney was elsewhere.
During the state’s closing statements, District Attorney Mike Waters said that the case before jurors is about Lester Kearney, not Kevin Munn. Waters contended that the reason why Rev. Alford did not include tattoos in the description of the intruder was because they were concealed.
Waters further contended that Facebook records showed that Kearney had friended Munn. Waters described Lester Kearney as an active participant in the crimes of March 9, 2018, saying that he and Munn acted together.
Waters questioned the reliability of testimony provided by Shadae Williams, Lester Kearney’s girlfriend in 2018. Waters contended that Williams left out some details about what happened on March 9, 2018 from initial statements to investigators which came to light later. Waters further contended that the reason why text messages between Kearney and Williams after 10:16 were more heated because things had not gone as planned on Mulberry Court, where the Alfords lived, and that taking Dr. Alford to obtain money delayed Kearney’s return home.
Waters contended that Williams approached law enforcement by her choice in order to find out what investigators knew at the time, and that testifying that her memory was bad was an excuse.
Waters told jurors that Rev. Alford provided explicit details about additions he made to the Alford home, just as he provided explicit details of the events on March 9, 2018.
Pelfrey contended that Rev. Alford’s description of events and identification of Lester Kearney as the intruder are sufficient for conviction. She told jurors that Rev. Alford’s experience in the military, as a minister and with missions involved many situations in which remembering was important. Pelfrey contended that Rev. Alford knew that it was important to remember details from March 9, 2018, knowing that if he survived, he would one day be asked to testify in court.
Proceedings will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday as Judge Hight provides final instructions for jurors before they begin their deliberations.
