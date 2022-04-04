Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.