The Lake Gaston Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a Boating America Safety Class at 8 a.m. on April 15 at the Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, located at 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
Training, done by certified instructors, will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices.At completion, you will be given your Boating Safety Card prior to your leaving.
The class fee is $40 per person, which covers all course materials. The fee is payable at the time of class by check or cash. All training is conducted under the current state and CDC guideline for COVID.
Call 252 537-9877 for enrollment or questions.
