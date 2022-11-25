Gamma Chi-Northside.jpg

GOODIE BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO NEW NORTHSIDE EDUCATORS—The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Northside Elementary Schoo.  Gamma Chi member Patricia Williamson, far left, presented goodie bags to, from the left, Heasel Ordonez, Johanna Sierra, Wendy Martinez and Heidi Heredia. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.