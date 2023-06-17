Carolyn Slade of Warrenton took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.
Slade bought her lucky $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket at Zaki Market on Warrenton Road in Henderson.
She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.
Warren County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help with school construction.
For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Warren County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
