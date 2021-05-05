There has been one community interest meeting about forming a Warrenton Area Business Association, and already excitement is building about the group’s potential to support businesses, encourage entrepreneurs and assist people hoping to fill a niche here.
That first meeting was held at the co-working space of Frontier Warren, a partnership between Research Triangle Foundation (Research Triangle Park), Warren County and the town of Warrenton that focuses on building entrepreneurial opportunities. For Frontier Warren Strategic Director of Engagement Flynne Meares, who facilitates Business Association discussions, the relationship between the Business Association and Frontier Warren is an ideal partnership.
“(The Business Association) goes right along with the vision of Frontier Warren to support existing businesses, entrepreneurs and people looking to see what is needed,” she said.
Meares added, however, that her work strictly involves helping to form the Association, not its oversight.
“It is up to the group to decide what it looks like,” she said.
Meares is excited that 22 people attended the recent interest meeting, including representatives of county and town government, business owners, entrepreneurs and people thinking about what type of business they want to establish here. She noted that other business owners and entrepreneurs have expressed interest.
Meares grew up in Concord, but her ties to the county seat are strong. Her father used to be principal at John Graham High School, and her mother moved back to Warrenton in recent years.
Meares has now become an active member of the Warrenton community, not only through her involvement in Frontier Warren, but also as a town resident, and with her work as a yoga instructor and dreams of opening a business here.
She hopes that the Business Association will generate the same level of excitement for other people, inspiring them to bring their business ideas and entrepreneurial spirit to the Warrenton area, especially downtown.
“We are bringing together business owners and entrepreneurs in the area,” Meares said, noting that she hopes members will help one another thrive in the community, work together to develop special events that will help attract people to the area, and generate networking opportunities.
She wants both longtime Warrenton area residents and those new to the community to feel welcome within the Business Association, to bring about the goal of members helping, supporting and connecting with one another.
The Warrenton Area Business Association will hold its next meeting on Thursday, May 27, at the Frontier Warren co-working space, 140 S. Main St.., Warrenton. Doors open at 5 p.m. for refreshments, followed by the business meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be John DuVall, who has established nonprofit organizations that include Toledo Choose Local, which, according to Toledo.com was formed to increase awareness about the important of local, independently-owned businesses in the Toledo, Ohio, area. Meares said that the Ohio nonprofit’s goals are similar to the vision discussed during Warrenton Area Business Association’s initial meeting: communication, collaboration, marketing and advocacy.
She hopes that those who attended the previous meeting will return and that more people will join them to add their ideas to the discussion.
“We need ideas from people who are willing to show up and work with other people to make it happen,” she said.
Following DuVall’s presentation, those attending will be invited to talk more about ideas raised during the initial meeting, which included having regular networking meetings, welcoming new people and businesses to the community, creating a directory, creating events and doing cross-promotions, sharing information with each other and the community, attracting business from within and outside the community, and supporting each other in success. Meares said that ongoing participation from the community in building upon these ideas and adding new ones is critical to the success of the Business Association and the community as a whole.
“Together, we aim to create a vibrant business environment for our individual businesses and our town and county to thrive,” she said.
