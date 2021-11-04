LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Bernard Mumford of Raleigh’s Mumford Restoration was in Warrenton last week to pick up this painting of a young woman and dog in a fall scene, by Belgian artist Theodore Gerard for restoration. Pictured, from the left, are Warrenton residents who serve their community in a number of capacities Robert Davie, Victoria Lehman and Richard Hunter, and Mumford.