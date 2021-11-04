A painting by Belgian artist Theodore Gerard made the trip from Warrenton Town Hall to Mumford Restoration in Raleigh on Oct. 28 as the second in a series of paintings donated by Warrenton resident Katherine Pendleton Arrington to be restored.
The painting, depicting a young woman and dog in a fall scene, is among four works to art donated by Arrington to the former John Graham High School in 1926. She donated a fifth painting, a portrait of local educator John Graham by William Steene, in 1929. Arrington was instrumental in establishing the North Carolina Museum of Art.
The paintings were removed from John Graham High School in the early 1980s when John Graham and Norlina high schools were consolidated to form Warren County High School.
The works of art remained in the basement of the school system’s Central Office until 2020, when a collaboration between Warren County Schools, Preservation Warrenton, the Warren County Arts Council and the town of Warrenton allowed Mumford Restoration to restore a landscape painting by German artist Paul (Gottlieb Daniel) Weber and its frame.
The restored landscape painting is now displayed in the lobby of Warrenton Town Hall above a Jacob Holt mantel.
All of the paintings donated by Arrington are now on permanent loan to the town of Warrenton.
The collaboration between Warren County Schools, Preservation Warrenton, the Warren County Arts Council and the town of Warrenton continues with the work to restore the Gerard painting.
Mumford said that restoration will include repairing a puncture in the canvas and damage along the bottom corner of the lining behind the canvas, along with a gesso and varnish process. He expects that varnishing will reveal more depth of perception. Casting of the frame will allow a damaged corner to match its undamaged counterpart, and a touching up the gold leaf on the frame will restore its luster.
Once the restoration process had been completed, the painting will return to its place of honor on the second floor at Warrenton Town Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.