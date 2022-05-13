Gamma Chi Chapter was represented by President Evelyn Hall, First Vice President Betsy Clark, Treasurer Shirley White, Communications and Marketing Chair Nancy Tunstall, and President-elect Dr. Sylvia Alston at the 88th annual North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Convention held April 29-May 1 in Asheville.
NC DKG is a part of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
The theme of the convention was “Linking the Past, Present and Future.” Attended by 201 delegates from across North Carolina, the convention included business sessions, workshops, entertainment and keynote speakers.
At the opening meeting on Friday night, attendees were entertained by The Bailey Mountain Cloggers Folk Dance Company, who recently received their 29th National Championship title. Their routines set the stage for the rest of the evening, which focused on awards.
In recognition of exemplary leadership in promoting chapter participation in the activities of the Society, Gamma Chi Chapter received the Superior Chapter Achievement Award—the highest level of chapter achievement. In addition, Gamma Chi received the NC DKG Communications Excellence Award for accomplishments in producing a quality newsletter, maintaining an updated website, producing a chapter brochure and using social media to greatly enhance chapter communications.
Member Dr. Sylvia Alston received the Golden Key Award for Region III, which includes Warren, Vance, Franklin, Wake and Johnston counties. The award is given to honor members who have made significant contributions to DKG at various levels of the society. Alston was presented with a certificate and a golden key pin.
Member Betsy Clark was presented the Rising Star Award. Only 11 women from across the state were selected for this honor. The NC DKG Rising Star Award is intended to recognize and encourage key women educators in their early years of active membership in NC DKG. The recipients received a certificate and a unique rising star pin.
On Saturday evening, the Chapter Presidents Banquet began with a tribute to chapter presidents, including Gamma Chi’s President Hall. Scholarships were then awarded to this year’s recipients. The keynote speaker was Becky Sadowski, the DKG international president. Her presentation was on “Guided by Purposes, Leading by Example.”
The Ceremony of Remembrance was held Sunday morning to celebrate the lives of the sisters statewide who had passed away during the previous year.
The convention concluded with a Birthday Brunch for NC DKG celebrating its 88th birthday and remembering the 12 NC DKG founders. The Convention Chorus, including Gamma Chi’s Shirley White, provided music throughout the convention.
Established in 1929, DKG is global with over 55,000 members in 17 different countries. Members include professional women educators in both the private and public sectors. Selection is based on professional qualifications, leadership potential and personal qualities. The North Carolina organization has 93 chapters with approximately 3,250 members.
