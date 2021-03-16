Warren County Health Department will have a first dose Moderna vaccine clinic (by appointment only) on Friday, March 19, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
To make an appointment, call the health department at 252-257-1185.
This week, the health department is opening vaccinations to Group 4: adults with a chronic medical condition, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, who are at high risk for exposure and increased risk for severe illness.
The health department continues to vaccinate Groups 1-3, which includes healthcare workers, seniors age 65 and older, and frontline essential workers.
