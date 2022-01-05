Warren County Manager Vincent Jones described 2021 as a year that brought with it many examples of the resiliency of the county and its people.
“2021 has really been a challenge. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, but I acknowledge that we have still made progress,” he said last week. “It has been a great year despite the challenges we faced.”
An obvious challenge
As the year began, COVID-19 remained at the top of many people’s minds, but, Jones said, Warren County was ready to respond. He credited the Warren County Health Department, Department of Social Services, Emergency Medical Services, Sheriff’s Office and all other county departments for responding to the pandemic with a team effort and determination that “really showed residents what we are made of.”
Jones especially praised the health department for its hard work since the start of the pandemic and, most recently, its involvement in a partnership which will make free testing available into early spring. At that point, the county will conduct an assessment to determine if the program needs to continue, he added.
Jones praised all Warren County employees for their efforts to ensure that services remained available to the public in order to maintain a sense a normalcy even when in-person access was limited at the start of the year.
A time of planning and preparation
The county manager indicated that last year also brought with it a chance to make preparations to meet current needs and plan for the future. Jones is proud of the county’s work in strategic planning to address leadership, retaining and attracting economic development, ensuring that the county is ready for today’s world and taking advantage of its agricultural and agrarian background.
“We started off the year with strategic planning,” he said. “We now have a full strategic plan with a mission that we haven’t had before. This shows the county commissioners’ initiative to move forward with strategic growth.”
Jones added that a leadership team which includes department directors and division managers has been meeting each month to work together to evaluate and ensure that the county provides the best service possible. Efforts focus on such factors as working as a team, diversity and inclusiveness, and effective communication.
He added that during the budget process, county commissioners approved a reorganization of county departments.
“We refined how we do business,” Jones said. “We try to group areas that are similar, work together or are a functional group.”
As an example, he said that the library, recreation and community services are combined to better highlight programs for people of all ages, from youth to older adults. In this way, the recreation department and Warren County Senior Center can join forces on programs that benefit the health of local residents, Jones added.
He noted that the county will continue to evaluate how departments are reorganized to determine how services can be provided more efficiently.
The year 2021 has also marked a time of addressing current and future needs. Jones noted that the Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market utilized parking lot space at the health department throughout the season. Jones described the season as a great success.
In addition, renovations at the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park have brought about upgrades to the pool and basketball court, and the addition of a walking trail. Jones noted that the pool was full each day this summer with Warren County’s young people serving as lifeguards. He hopes that this trend will continue, and that more youth from the local area will want to give back to their community by serving as lifeguards.
Jones indicated that more renovations will be coming early in the New Year.
A year of opportunity
In addition to challenges, 2021 also brought opportunity for economic development and job growth in Warren County.
Jones highlighted the expansion at the Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC plant in Norlina which is expected to bring more than 205 new jobs to Warren County. He said that the company’s selection of the local plant for expansion represents the combined efforts of the county economic development and planning departments, county commissioners and county attorney, and the county manager to bring the project here.
“It was the county commissioners’ discussion about how to attract good paying jobs,” Jones said about the spark for the project.
He envisions that the expansion will not only bring jobs to Warren County, but also investment in the community as the people hired for those jobs buy or rent housing and support local businesses.
Jones also noted that the county has found the first business to occupy the Triangle North Warren megasite in Soul City, an information technology training company and data center.
In addition to these growth and development projects, the county manager described the move to Eastpointe as the behavioral services provider for Warren County as a major step for the community. He noted that county commissioners selected Eastpointe as the service provider as the result of a proposal process over the summer.
Eastpointe will manage publicly-funded services for mental health needs, substance use disorders, and intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“It’s a trend across the state, to try to find services more connected to the community,” Jones said.
He anticipates that the service provident will have a space at Warren County Department of Social Services in the New Year.
A look ahead
As the New Year begins, Warren County is moving forward on several major projects. Jones indicated that there has been significant progress on work to secure a broadband internet provider for Warren County.
In 2022, the county plans to review state programs related to broadband to determine whether they will have an impact on the current course of action to bring service throughout the county. Jones said that if there are no conflicts, plans can move forward following a brief request for proposal process required due to the likelihood that federal funds will be used.
In addition, Jones noted the county’s participation in upgrades and expansion at the Kerr Lake Regional Water plant. He said that Warren County will be able to increase its water allocation from two million gallons per day to four million. Jones expects the city of Henderson and Kerr Lake Regional Water System partners to finalize the plans early this year.
“Having the ability to expand our water services is the foundation for any long-term growth and development of the county,” he added.
For Jones and Warren County administration, the New Year also will represent a time for continuing to upgrade services to county residents. This ongoing process recently included an upgrade of the county phone system that allows for the transfer of calls between most county agencies. Before the change, callers who needed to contact a different office had to hang up and make an additional call, Jones said.
“In 2022, we want to make sure we are focusing on improving customer service to residents,” he added.
Jones expects the budget process to include discussion of repairs at the Warren County Courthouse and Warren County Senior Center.
In addition, budget discussion is expected to include a continuing expansion of Emergency Medical Services stations to consider potential locations for two new stations.
Jones noted that the county will begin to consider a potential multipurpose facility or community center and will invite public input.
He also hopes that Warren County residents will provide input as the county works to update its comprehensive plan for long-term growth and development. The community will have a number of opportunities to provide input, including events in areas across the county.
“We want to make sure that people have their voices heard and that we reach different segments of the community,” Jones said.
The county’s financial outlook for the New Year appears to be good. Jones noted that a boost to the county sales tax revenue due to limited travel in 2020 and early 2021 as a result of the pandemic, as well as Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act funding have put the county in a good position.
He indicated that county administrators were worried about what would happen financially during the pandemic, but an increase in sales tax revenue was an unexpected and welcome surprise.
“We were worried, but with conservative spending and unexpected revenue we remained healthy financially,” Jones said. “The audit report, which will be released in early 2022, shows that we are healthy financially.”
As Warren County begins the New Year, Jones is hopeful that what was accomplished in 2021 will serve as the foundation for continued advancement in 2022.
“The outlook is cautious, but optimistic,” he said.
