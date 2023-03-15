During its regular monthly meeting last night (Tuesday), the Warren County Board of Education was expected to discuss how it will dispose of the former South Warren Elementary School property, located on Shocco Springs Road in the Afton-Elberon community.
The discussion came as a result of board action during its February work session, when it rejected all bids received during the upset bid process.
South Warren Elementary School closed after the 2018-19 school year due to the imminent failure of its HVAC system. The school was constructed in 1964. The property includes the school building and approximately 18 acres of land.
During its Jan. 10 regular meeting, the board approved a resolution granting authorization for Superintendent Keith Sutton to accept an initial offer of $250,000 from Whole Med, LLC to purchase the property. This action initiated the upset bid process. After the property was posted on govdeals.com and advertised, a 10-day period for upset bidders to submit offers began.
The board had two options at the end of the upset bid process: to accept the highest bid or reject all bids.
During the February work session, Sutton reported that there were no upset bid offers. He recommended that the board consider other ways of selling the property instead of accepting the bid from Whole Med, LLC.
Sutton said that Warren County Schools has not obtained a commercial assessment to determine the value of the South Warren property. He added, however, that the tax value for the property as listed by the county is $1.9 million.
After speaking with real estate agents, Sutton concluded that using other means of selling the property would allow the school system to “cast a wider net” for potential buyers.
One option to consider is the sealed bid process, which would allow the property to be posted for up to 30 days. Sutton said that having more time would allow gov.deals and real estate agents to post the property so that it will reach a wider audience of potential buyers. In addition, it would allow time for potential buyers to visit the property and walk the former South Warren campus. Additional
Sutton also told the board that a decision to reject bids from the upset bid process does not prevent the previous bidder — Whole Med, LLC — from submitting the same bid or making a higher offer in the future.
When the board rejected all bids received during the upset bid process, it specifically directed Sutton to explore further options for disposal of the property that may yield a higher offer. A range of options was scheduled to be presented during last night’s meeting.
See the March 22 edition of The Warren Record for more information.
