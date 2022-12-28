St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway will begin a new ministry next month, Feeding the 5,000 Food Ministry, to help individuals and families from Warren and Vance counties who struggle to put food on the table.
Pastor Corey Brooks said that local demographics compiled in mission insight statements and his service as chaplain for area fire departments made it clear that having enough food in a serious need facing the community.
“Being out in the community, I’m seeing a need out there,” he said.
Brooks and everyone at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church wanted to do something to help while also sharing God’s love. The result was the Feeding the 5,000 Food Ministry, based on the account in Matthew of Jesus’ feeding the multitude. A $3,500 grant from Mid-Atlantic Lutherans in Mission helped to establish the ministry, which will include a blessing box and meals for the community.
The blessing box, to be placed at Norlina Junction Park near the Norlina Post Office. will be stocked with non-perishable food items and Bibles.
“This blessing box will be a ‘take what you need, leave what you can’ aspect of the greater ministry in order to help meet the needs of families and individuals who struggle to put food on their table and have a hot meal each week,” Brooks said.
The blessing box is expected to be built and available at the park in January before the first meal is served.
A major focus of the ministry will be serving meals for the Warren and Vance County community on the last Saturday of each month. Meal times are to be scheduled.
During the colder months, meals will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. When it becomes warmer, the church will take meals to different locations in the community.
“We realize the challenge of transportation,” Brooks said.
The people of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will prepare meals each month. The church invites other area churches and their members to help prepare and serve meals. For the first few months of the ministry, the meals will include soup or chili and sandwiches.
Letting people know that others care for them will be another key component of the ministry.
“We want individuals to come and know that there is a community of brothers and sisters in Christ who are simply there to meet them where they are, pray for them, care of them, and meet their need as best we can,” Brooks said.
He and the members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church hope that other local churches and residents will participate in the ministry. To donate or help, call the church at 252-456-2747. The community make also help the ministry by providing non-perishable foods, Bibles and other items for the blessing box. Items may be dropped off at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 114 Poplar Mount Rd., Norlina, in the Ridgway community, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Items may also be placed in the blessing box if supplies are running low.
The church is praying that the Feeding the 5,000 Food Ministry can continue beyond next year. Right now, members want the whole community to know that people care for them and want to help them.
“As Feeding the 5,000 Food Ministry prepares to kick off in January, we simple want people to know that they are loved, they are cared for, and to know the love of Jesus so that they, too, may come to find comfort and hope in the Good News of the Gospel,” Brooks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.