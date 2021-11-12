The Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department will host an American Red Cross Community Blood Drive from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the fire department, 2169 NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton (Arcola Community).
The blood drive is planned in memory of Vincent “Vint” Coleman Richardson.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “Arcola.”
For more information, contact Lori Silver at 252-467-5107 or lorisilver56@gmail.com.
