Incident/investigation reports
• On Jan. 11, America’s Home Place in Hillsborough reported theft from a building at a Jones Chapel Road, Norlina, address. Air conditioning line set/electrical wire valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 1, Tyrone Campbell of Jones Chapel Road, Norlina, reported identity theft. He reported that his credit/debit card information was used to obtain a cellphone.
• On Jan. 12, Kearney’s Auto on NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton, reported theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories. Two catalytic converters were reported stolen.
• On Jan. 11, Stacey Reid of Woodway Drive, Norlina, reported credit card/automated teller machine fraud. She reported that credit/debit cards were stolen and money was taken from a credit card.
• On Jan. 12, Lucy Dardello of Coley Road, Henderson, reported larceny of a firearm.
• On Jan. 13, Amanda Daniel of Gibson Lane, Warrenton, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. She reported that an object was thrown to break a window. Damage to a kitchen window was estimated at $300.
• On Jan. 13, Janita Elam of Warren Street, Warrenton, reported false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. She reported being scammed out of money via Cash App.
• On Jan. 12, Patricia Ann Talley of Dorothy Lane, Warrenton, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. She reported that a piece of concrete was thrown through a window. Damage to a rear window was estimated at $600.
• On Jan. 14, the Dollar General located at 1816 US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina, reported shoplifting of a canned soft drink and two containers of cake frosting.
• On Jan. 15, Ash Lamy reported larceny by an employee at Pay Jay’s on US 1 Norlina, Norlina. A total of $15,000 was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 15, the Family Dollar located at 114 US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina, reported fraud.
