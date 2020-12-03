Tour Warrenton hosted the Warren County Native American Heritage Month Celebration on the Warren County Courthouse Square on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The event was held to recognize our Warren County and North Carolina Native People, culture, and traditions.
November was recognized by President George H.W. Bush on Aug. 3, 1990, as Native American Heritage Month in the United States.
Saturday’s local event was free and open to the public following social distancing guidelines.
The program included the following: Welcome Song and Welcome Prayer for Guests, History of Native American Heritage Month, North Carolina Native American Tribes,
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal History, Introduction to Pow-Wows, Types of Regalia, Drum Group Significance and Exhibition Dancing.
Tour Warrenton expressed appreciation to Sharron Harris Berrun, program host and Native educator, as well as Dr. Marvin Richardson for sharing information about the Native Language and Historic Legacy Project. In addition, the organization expressed thanks to the drummers and dancers from the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe who presented beautiful regalias and songs.
Tour Warrenton is planning several upcoming events that include the Dec. 12 Holiday Historic Warrenton Food Truck Rodeo with 13 vendors that have paid it forward to support historic restoration projects in Warren County. The event will be located at 237 South Main Street, across from Warrenton Rural Fire Department from 11 a.m-6 p.m. Event is free and open to public to purchase holiday gifts, food, and crafts in support of Ghost 7UP Sign Restoration in Warrenton.
Also, the Ugly Sweater Holiday Historic Tour is Dec. 19 with tickets available at Historic Warrenton Food Tour on Facebook or at Tour Warrenton on Instagram. Tour Warrenton can be reached at tourwarrenton@gmail.com with any questions about upcoming events.
