Warren County Assistant Director of Community & Economic Development Ken Krulik has submitted his resignation from that position, effective Oct. 1.
With this resignation, he will also be retiring from the North Carolina system after nearly 30 years of work in the field of planning.
Krulik’s career brought him to this area in 1999, when he began working for the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments. His career in planning took him to Vance County government before he became planning and zoning administrator for Warren County in 2007.
Krulik told the newspaper that the decision to resign from Warren County government was difficult, and that he is grateful for the working relationships and friendships he has developed throughout his career. He lists work toward countywide zoning among the most fulfilling accomplishments during his tenure with the county.
After concluding his career with the North Carolina system this fall, Krulik will continue to offer planning services in the private sector, including the potential for providing part-time services for Warren County if needed.
See a more complete article in the Aug. 11 print edition of The Warren Record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.