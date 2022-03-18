Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success After School Program and North Carolina Cooperative Extension recently completed a six month youth program partnership.
Throughout the partnership, the organizations collaborated to provide nutrition and fitness education for 15 students at the Creating Success Education Center from October 2021 to March 2022.
Nitasha Kearney, Expanded Food and Nutrition educator, and Dr. Wykia Macon, 4-H agent, led the monthly sessions at the after school program.
The sessions followed the EFNEP curriculum “Camp, Cook, Play” and included a hands-on cooking class where students learned how to make healthy recipes and a fitness portion where students participated in various types of physical activity.
The goal of the program was to promote healthy choices among the students, including eating more fruits and vegetables, in an effort to fight against chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure and childhood obesity.
“When I see the children excited and retaining the knowledge we teach — that makes me happy,” said Kearney.
Turning Point CDC looks forward to future collaboration with North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
Creating Success After School serves K-12 students and is held at Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success Education Center.
Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties of North Carolina.
