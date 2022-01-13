Reginald Van Hunter, Jr., 28, of Henderson, was charged with driving while impaired in connection with a Jan. 2 accident on US 1 in Henderson.
At the time of the accident, he was a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, but is no longer employed there.
According to a report from the NC Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Hunter was traveling north on US 1 near SR 1115 in Henderson and ran off the roadway to the right, striking a fence. After the vehicle returned to the roadway, it ran off the road on the other side, struck the median guardrail, crossed the road again and struck the shoulder guardrail.
The report indicates that Hunter’s blood alcohol content at the time of the accident was .09. The legal limit in North Carolina is .08. Hunter was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving-wanton disregard.
Hunter is scheduled to appear in court in Vance County on March 1.
