Tuesday marked a milestone in the veterinary careers of Drs. Chris and Amy O’Malley of Inez with the reopening of Warrenton Animal Clinic in its new location in the former Auto Supply Company of Warrenton building on E. Macon Street.
From the moment they walk into the lobby, new and longtime clients will discover elements from the former clinic building in Inez and handcrafted articles with a connection to the O’Malleys’ farm in a space where they blend seamlessly with the new design and upgraded equipment.
The year 2022 marks 22 years since Warrenton Animal Clinic first opened, and 23 years since the O’Malleys began their veterinary practice.
The husband and wife team began their veterinary practice in Raleigh in 1999 before moving to the Inez community southeast of Warrenton. They opened Warrenton Animal Clinic in 2000 as a mobile unit focusing on large animals. The small animal practice was added in the mid-2000s.
The O’Malleys built a thriving practice on their property in Inez that grew to include hundreds of clients from Warren and surrounding counties, and as far away as Raleigh and Nash County. However, with the growing client base, the O’Malleys realized that Warrenton Animal Clinic was outgrowing its 1,800-square-foot small animal building with its two exam rooms and three dog runs. Moving the practice to Warrenton seemed to be the right option.
The former Auto Supply Company building seemed to be the perfect fit to meet the practice’s needs. The O’Malleys are friends with John Riggan, who operated the business from 1979 until his retirement in 2012. In addition, the town of Warrenton received a $50,000 Building Reuse Grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce for Warrenton Animal Clinic with the stipulation that 10 jobs be created and/or retained.
To transform the former auto supply building into a veterinary clinic, the O’Malleys turned to a team of area professionals, including Todd Smith for design and Marc Robb of Preferred Building.
The new clinic features reclaimed wood crafted into a number of functional and decorative elements by Chris O’Malley.
“I am very blessed to have a very talented husband who can build,” Amy O’Malley said.
When Chris and Amy found that a pine tree and three cedar trees on their farm had died, Chris transformed them — and wood from an old barn on their property — into benches for the lobby and an accent wall behind the reception desk, and used them for the reception area itself. The benches for the sitting area in the lobby also reflect Chris’ talent at woodburning, bringing out the beauty of the natural grain of the wood.
The new clinic also reflects many connections with Chris and Amy’s families, including bottles belonging to Amy’s father and items crafted by her sister.
The O’Malleys also brought over a number of items that decorated the former clinic in Inez, including its doors and a storage shelf Chris crafted 12 years ago.
The 4,300-square-foot new clinic facility features separate dog and cat recuperation rooms, four exam rooms, two treatment tables, two surgery tables, nine dog runs and more recuperation cages.
To their existing equipment, the O’Malleys have added veterinary tools such as new X-ray equipment, fecal imaging equipment to provide better in-house diagnostics and laser equipment to help with arthritis, healing of incisions after surgery and ear infection incisions.
In its new location, Warrenton Animal Clinic will focus on dogs and cats. Both Chris and Amy will provide veterinary care, and they hope to add another veterinarian sometime next year.
The clinic will continue to offer an onsite pharmacy, spay/neuter surgery, wellness care for puppies, kittens, and adult animals, parasite control and flea/tick control. Warrenton Animal Clinic will also offer telemedicine services.
Drs. Chris and Amy O’Malley are excited about what the new clinic facility can provide for the community.
“(What the new facility) means to me is that we have more space and more room,” Amy said. “We can offer services in a more timely manner, more comfortable places to sit, better technology and better veterinary care.”
An Open House will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Music will be provided by The Whooey's, featuring Ben O' Malley. Food will be available from The Wandering Dawg.
Warrenton Animal Clinic, located at 327 E. Macon St., Warrenton, is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Appointments are recommended and may be scheduled by calling 252-257-0737 or emailing wac2570737@gmail.com.
