The Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of REALTORS announces Scott Watson as their 2021 RVLG REALTOR of the Year. He is pictured with Denise Allen, RVLG board president. Watson, licensed in both North Carolina and Virginia, is an agent with Coldwell Banker Advantage and has called Lake Gaston home since 2005. He is married to his wife, Angel, and has three children, Ian, Kate and Mason. He serves on the RVLG-MLS Board of Directors (2021) as well as the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (2013-present). “I love God, family, food, sports, people and selling real estate,” Watson said.
