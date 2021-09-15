The Norlina Town Board, during its Sept. 7 regular meeting, voted unanimously to offer a $200 incentive to each town employee who receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
The board met on Tuesday rather than Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese said that funding for the incentives would come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Town Clerk Christina Allman said that because Norlina employees 10 people, the total allocation of ARPA funding would be $2,000.
Reese indicated that the incentives apply to all town employees, including those who have already been vaccinated. However, Mayor Wayne Aycock and Reese emphasized that an employee must be fully vaccinated before receiving the incentive.
Essential Single Family Rehabilitation
Reese presented board members with information about the application process for the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments’ Essential Single Family Rehabilitation.
According to the application, funding is designated to assist with essential and critical repairs to single-family homes that are owned and occupied by lower-income households with one or more elderly, disabled or veteran full-time household members and/or a child under the age of 6 who is at risk from identified lead hazards in the home.
Reese told the board that the program applies not just to Norlina residents, but to those living throughout Warren County.
He said that funding will be made available in the form of a loan with fees deferred. If the applicant remains in his or her home (the primary residence) after six years, the loan will be forgiven.
Reese noted that the program applies only to stick-built homes, not modular or manufactured homes.
Additional information about the program will be presented to the board at a later date.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Heard a report from Commissioner Tyrone Simes that he is working to reactivate the Norlina Appearance Committee, particularly in efforts to encourage businesses along U.S. 1 to make their exteriors and grounds more attractive.
• Heard complaints from several Norlina residents who told the board that recent water bills have been too high compared with water usage.
• Heard complains from several Norlina residents about service from Waste Industries, which the town contracts with to handle garbage and recycling services. The residents complained that pickup has become sporadic, and said that they should have the option not to have garbage and recycling bins.
