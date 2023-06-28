The Warren County Board of Education will conduct a second public hearing about the proposed consolidation of Warren New Tech High School and Warren County High School on Thursday, July 13. The community event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at Warren County High School, located at 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
An initial public hearing about the school system recommendation to close Warren New Tech and consolidate it with Warren County High School for the 2023-24 school year was conducted during the board’s June 20 regular work session/business meeting. Board Chairperson Jennifer Sims described the second public hearing as a chance for the community to have more of a dialogue with board members and school system administrators about their questions and concerns.
School closing study
Prior to the June 20 public hearing, Warren County Schools Superintendent Keith Sutton discussed factors which led to the school system’s recommendation to consolidate. He said that Warren New Tech was scheduled to close at the end of the 2023-24 school year to move forward with the Warren County Board of Education’s long-range plans to consolidate schools on the US Hwy. 158 Bypass campus that currently includes Warren County High School, Warren County Middle School and Warren New Tech High School.
Ultimately, the campus will have one elementary school, one middle school and one high school for Warren County students. Renovations and construction to transform Warren New Tech into the consolidated elementary school, funding by a $30 million grant, are tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall of 2024.
Sutton previously explained that North Carolina General Statutes and Warren County Board of Education policy outline a process that school districts must follow when they consider closing a school. This process includes a study of factors that must be considered as well as a public hearing, among others. A draft copy of the school system’s study was presented to those attending last week’s meeting and is available on the Warren County School’s website, warrenk12nc.org. Click on “Proposed Changes for Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School.”
According to the school system information, the Warren New Tech building has the capacity to serve about 140 students. However, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year was 75 students. Taking into consideration the students who graduated this year and the 11 rising ninth-graders who applied to attend Warren New Tech, the school would have 64 students in the upcoming school year.
The study results indicate that the decrease in enrollment is consistent with a trend over the past five years. Enrollment was 137 students in 2018-19 and was 127 the following school year. Enrollment remained steady at 97 for the next two years before declining in the school year that recently ended.
The study states that: “The low enrollment creates economic hardships of scale which are difficult to sustain, with current WNTHS class sizes of 8-10 students, significantly below the state average and allotted funding levels.”
According to the study, because WCHS has additional space available, it will be able to absorb the Warren New Tech students and staff with little to no additional cost.”
However, the study indicated that there are differences between the calendars for both schools. Warren New Tech, which follows the school system’s traditional calendar, would begin the new school year on Aug. 28 and end the year on June 7. WCHS will start the new school year on Aug. 8, which allows students to take exams before winter break, and end the year on May 22.
The study also states that consolidating the two schools would enable students to have learning opportunities not previously available to them: “Combining the schools will allow WCHS to offer advanced placement courses that weren’t previously available for students. The combined school will also allow WNTHS students access to electives and extracurricular activities like our Space Force program, SparkNC High-Tech Learning Lab, flight simulators, robotics club, masonry, etc. Warren County Schools is working to transform our system of teaching and learning to focus on improving academic outcomes and providing high-quality instruction and support so ALL students can thrive and realize their full potential.”
Warren County Schools indicated that moving students out of Warren New Tech would allow the school system to use the building for an Alternative Learning Program for students with challenges and needs that can best be served outside the traditional classroom and school setting.
Community comments and concerns
During the public hearing which followed, comments from community members ranged from excitement about the future to concerns about academic programming and communication between the school system and local residents.
Questions included whether WCHS would bring back carpentry, automotive and brick laying classes that have been popular in the past. Sutton replied that Warren County Schools is working toward offering these courses again, but would not be ready in time for the new school year.
Some comments described future opportunities for Warren County students as exciting possibilities that could bring many positive outcomes for the county if more people from the community become involved in the discussion.
Others suggested that Warren County Schools take more time for planning before consolidating Warren New Tech and Warren County High School. Additional concerns included whether students would be able to complete graduation requirements in time. There were other questions about why the decision to consolidate is being considered now when the community has not had enough notice and when many people feel like they are not being included.
Current Warren New Tech parents expressed a number of concerns and said that the school system should listen to them more. Another read comments prepared by her daughter, a rising senior at New Tech. The student praised New Tech’s small classes and its teachers. She said that if there are problems at WCHS, merging the two schools is not the solution.
Another parent questioned how the school system and WCHS are preparing for changes recommended for the school, including four learning communities designed to make its educational program more meaningful and relevant for today’s students, and whether there is enough time to prepare before the new school year. She also said that, according to the school system’s current plan, there would be just two weeks between the meeting when the board of education will vote on consolidation and the start of the new school year at WCHS.
The parent also requested more information about plans for WCHS administration in the new school year, the proposed alternative learning program, how New Tech students could adjust their schedules if the school is consolidated with WCHS, and other topics related to whether the transition will take place smoothly.
Several parents and other community members asked how the school system notifies the public about proposed changes, such as the recommended consolidation, and related information sessions and meetings. According to the school system, notification is given via means such as the ConnectEd phone system, text messages, emails, other phone calls, social media and local media outlets.
Sims told the parents and community members that the second public hearing would allow time to address these questions and concerns.
For more information about the proposed consolidation and the upcoming public discussion, go to Warren County Schools' website, warrenk12nc.org.
