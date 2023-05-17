The Warren County Board of Commissioners’ May 10 budget work session turned tense as a plea for more funding for volunteer fire departments dominated the discussion.
Background
During the board’s April 19 work session, the Warren County Fire Commission requested that the county allocate $465,920 in the 2023-24 budget to fund one paid firefighter’s position at each of the county’s 14 fire departments on weekdays, and to increase the salary for each paid position from $13 per hour to $16 per hour.
At that time, Commissioner Tare “T” Davis, who serves as the county’s board-appointed fire commissioner, said that paid firefighters are essential because nearly all of the county’s volunteer firefighters hold regular jobs during the week. He added that having a paid firefighter at each department would allow for immediate response when someone is in need.
Davis said that the paid firefighter would be at the fire department from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, the times when the volunteers are typically at work. Volunteer firefighters would take over at night and on weekends, the times when they are back home and can immediately respond to calls.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 increases the allocation for paid firefighter positions by $140,000 over the current fiscal year, for a total of $300,000. This takes into consideration the requested salary increase. The proposed budget allocates $420,100 to volunteer fire departments.
In presenting the proposed budget during the county commissioners’ May 1 regular meeting, County Manager Vincent Jones indicated that funding for paid firefighters has increased over the last couple of years, from $80,000 in fiscal year 2022 to $160,000 in the current fiscal year, and the proposed budget continues that trend.
There are currently six paid firefighters, meaning one for six fire departments. Jones noted that the proposed budget represents the county’s continuing work to phase in more paid firefighters on the way toward having a total of 14.
Budget work session
The May 10 meeting included a 45-minute closed session for discussion of personnel matters prior to the start of the budget work session. The board of county commissioners did not take as a result of the closed session when open session discussion resumed.
Jones began the budget work session by asking commissioners if commissioners needed him to recap his presentation from May 1, or if they wanted to move forward with questions and budget discussion. The agenda packet for the budget work session clarified the $420,100 allocation for volunteer fire departments. It also clarified that county employees are eligible for a proposed retention adjustment of .25 percent times years of service if they were employed on or before June 30, 2022.
After commissioners agreed that it was not necessary for Jones to review his budget request, Commissioner Tare “T” Davis asked for the floor.
“I have been through this budget three times,” he said, as he asked the board to increase funding for paid firefighters to what was requested by the Warren County Fire Commission.
A number of local volunteer firefighters attended the budget work session. Davis referred to them as he said to vote against fully funding the Fire Commission’s request, “you’re not voting against me. You’re voting against them and the community.” He repeated a similar statement several times in his remarks.
Davis said that he had an opportunity to speak with Jones about the proposed budget, as county commissioners have done in the past. After Davis asked about conversations between other commissioners and the county manager regarding the budget, Jones replied that other commissioners spoke to him, but their comments had no influence on what was proposed.
Davis then referred to a portion of the May 1 budget presentation that highlights factors that could have an impact, directly or indirectly, and the sentence, “The Russian conflict with Ukraine, and other global unrest and crises, continue to emerge.” Davis asked how the unrest in Ukraine could impact Warren County’s economy.
Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt said that if there were specific questions about the budget itself, the board should focus on that. He indicated that otherwise, he would offer a motion to limit debate.
Davis referenced several facility projects included within the county Capital Improvement Plan in phases ranging from design to construction. The total cost for these projects is estimated at $1.54 million. Davis asked if the county is ready at this time to budget for certain projects, or if it should wait until, for example, land is purchased or staff vacancies are filled. Commissioner Jennifer Pierce said budgeting for the planning process is a necessary part of county projects.
In response to comments and questions from several commissioners, Jones said that the proposed budget reflects areas that commissioners identified as priorities in the strategic planning process, and programs and projects that are continuing from the current fiscal year.
Davis asked to clarify additional items included in the proposed budget, and said that the amount of additional funding needed to have a paid firefighter at all fire departments is small by comparison. He said that volunteer firefighters dedicate their time and lives for the county and referred to strong storms that swept through the area on May 9.
“I guarantee that last night, all firefighters were out on call,” Davis said.
Commissioners will face difficult decisions as they work to finalize the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Pierce said that she was asked to bring up positions within Warren County Emergency Medical Services and the need for more discussion about making salaries more competitive to reduce vacancies.
Commented
