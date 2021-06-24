Normally, you don’t think that being hit by a car could potentially save an animal’s life, but that is exactly what happened on June 8 after a vehicle struck a dog now named Naomi.
Marlianne Midyette, director of Love Mutts Rescue, said that around 8:30 p.m. that night, a local man was driving home from work on US 401 and had reached the area of Boyd Farm Road south of Warrenton when Naomi darted out into the road. There was no time to react, and the car struck the animal.
Not knowing what to do to help the animal, the man drove to his mother’s house, and she contacted Midyette. Warren County Animal Control was called. Midyette said that when she and Animal Control arrived at the scene, they found Naomi, seven puppies, an empty bowl and another bowl with a little bit of water. Midyette said that it appeared that the animals were abandoned in the Boyd Farm Road area with a serving of food and a bowl of water.
Dani Bowen, Warren County Animal Control/Animal Ark director, indicated that the facility held Naomi for the required 72-hour period to see if the dog’s owner would come forward and claim her. However, there was no response to Animal Control/Animal Ark’s efforts to locate the owner. The animals were then released to Love Mutts Rescue.
Midyette told the newspaper on Monday that Naomi underwent surgery on June 16 to treat fractures in her hips and pelvis, and that she and her puppies are now in a foster home.
Midyette noted that Naomi is in the midst of a 12-week recovery period, but is able to walk with support. Some adoption applications for Naomi have already come in, and the puppies will be up for adoption when they are weaned, Midyette said.
Bowen pleaded with the community to surrender unwanted animals to the animal shelter instead of abandoning them.
“Abandoning a dog is a misdemeanor. You can be charged for that,” she said. “There are no legal repercussions or costs for surrendering an animal.
Warren County Animal Ark accepts animals from Warren County between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
“That’s the route you should go if you have an animal that you don’t want and you can’t find a home,” Bowen said. “There is no reason to abandon an animal. They are domesticated and can’t fend for themselves. They will be a burden to the neighborhood. They can be attacked by animals or hit by a car. They will starve.”
For more information, call Warren County Animal Control/Animal Ark at 252-257-6137 or go to the Animal Ark, 142 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
