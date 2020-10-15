Chilly 8 a.m. temperatures did not deter Warren County voters who wanted to cast their ballots Thursday morning as oOne-stop early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election began.
Lines at the Warren County Board of Elections, one of three local early voting sites, stretched down one sidewalk in front of the John Graham Annex Building entrance and down another sidewalk running in front of the main John Graham Building, which houses the Warren County Department of Social Services.
One-stop early voting will continue through Oct. 31. Sites will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through Oct. 30. On the final day of early voting, sites will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. All sites will be closed on Sundays.
Early voting sites are as follows:
• Warren County Board of Elections, John Graham Annex Building, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton
• Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 east, Macon (Vaughan community)
• Norlina Volunteer Fire Department annex building, 102 Center St., Norlina
