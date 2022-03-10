Warren County NAACP and partners will hold a town hall meeting to discuss spiritual and psychological strategies to cope with the impact of COVID-19 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The event will also be live streamed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWARRENIST.
This town hall meeting is sponsored by Warren County NAACP, Warren County government, Warren County Health Department, Warren County Mental Health and Ker- Tar Regional Council of Governments.
The goal of the town hall meeting is to accomplish the following objectives:
• Explore the COVID-19 impact of loss on adults and youth — similarities and differences
• Inform the public about psychological interventions to enhance coping skills to handle grief, mourning, stress and depression.
• Inform the public about spiritual interventions to enhance coping skills to handle grief, mourning, stress and depression
• Inform the public of available local and state resources to help cope with the pandemic
• Explore COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine hesitancy at the spiritual and psychological level.
Featured panelists will include Tracy Hyde of Integrated Family Services, April Williams of Warren County Schools, Pastor Joseph Ratliff of Shiloh Baptist Church and J. Terrell Alston of Eastpointe.
Each panelist will make a brief opening statement on the spiritual and/or psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to cope with the impact. Then questions will be entertained from the live audience, online and the moderator. The town hall session will end with closing comments from each panelist.
The meeting is free of charge and open to the public. To register, call 252-257-6037 or go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10COF4DAEA82FABFCCF8-covid19, or view the livestream from The Warrenist Facebook page. The registration deadline is March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.