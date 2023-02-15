A small grocery store is expected to open on Warrenton’s South Main Street in the coming months, with equipment already in the space.
Warrenton commissioners received an update on the project from Town Administrator Robert Davie during their regular board meeting Monday night.
Davie said that Henderson Fruit and Produce will open the grocery store in the space at 140 S. Main St. currently operated as a meeting space by Frontier Warren and jointly funded through a Memorandum of Understanding between the town and Warren County. The new use, Davie said, will require a change to the MOU and may mean the town proceeds alone, as having a grocery store has been a top priority for the Warrenton Town Board.
Davie said that, for the past two years, the county has contributed $10,000 each year toward the Frontier Warren space and that the town of Warrenton is waiving the monthly rent of $1,500 for Henderson Fruit and Produce for the first year, but not utilities.
Next month, the Warrenton Town Board will consider for approval a sublease for Henderson Fruit and Produce.
Other matters
Monday night, Warrenton commissioners approved the following:
● Appointments to the town’s revitalization committee: Bobby Tippett, representing Preservation Warrenton; and Morgan Leigh Stall, Kim Catron, Jennifer Crissman, Christine Dickenson, Carol Halsey, Heather Sargent, Chris Privett, Vanity Newell, and Scott Pleuddemann.
● A dog welfare and tethering ordinance.
● A sexual abuse and misconduct policy required for insurance coverage.
● A game room permit for 109 South Hall Street.
● A contract with Wilson’s Water Services to provide backup operator of responsible charge services while town staff obtains certification.
● The selling, by private bid, of two surplus public works trucks.
