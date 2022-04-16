The Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival, which will be held Sept. 2 and 3, is accepting applications for craft, information and food vendor spots.
In its 37th year, this event in downtown Littleton draws a large crowd for a weekend of music, entertainment, children’s rides, crafts and information booths.
Spaces go quickly, and event organizers encourage those interested in sharing their talents and information to apply early.
For more information, contact Heidi Hogan by calling 252-586-6828 or emailing heidighogan@embarqmail.com.
