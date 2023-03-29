The Warren County Health Department will hold its 25th Annual Health Fair Thursday, April 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Warren County Recreation Complex, located at 840 US Hwy. 150 Bypass, Warrenton. In addition to information about health-related services, the event will offer activities for people of all ages.
“It is a community event for celebrating Public Health Week,” Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake said.
This year, April 3-7 is recognized as National Public Health Week. The Warren County Health Department noted that public health serves several functions in the community: protects the public from outbreaks, illness and disease; prevents disease through education and by assuring access to health care; and promotes healthy lifestyles through education and policies.
As an extension of these functions, the local health fair is designed to help the community learn about the health-related services and resources that are available to them. This year’s theme, Celebrating Cultures in Health, reflects the variety of information that attendees can find about a range of health-related topics.
Brake said that the public will be able to learn about a range of resources, including the following: behavioral health services, child health, food and nutrition, healthcare services, services for children and families, environmental services, aging services, home care and home health, and prevention.
Representatives from the Warren County Health Department and the following agencies, businesses and organizations will be participating in the health fair: Eastpointe, Freedom House, F-V-W Opportunity, Inc. Head Start, Halifax-Warren Smart Start, Healthy Carolinians of Warren County, Henderson & Henderson, LLC, Henderson Wellness Center, H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic, Insight, Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments, Maria Parham Health, NC Cooperative Extension Service, NC Forest Service, Pink With a Passion (breast cancer awareness), Rural Health Group, Inc., Target Preparedness, Therapeutic Alternatives, Triple P, Community Home Care & Hospice, Warren County Animal Ark, Warren County Emergency Services, Warren County Memorial Library, Warren County Schools, Warren County Senior Center, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren Family Institute, Warren Hills, Whole Med, and others.
The health fair will also offer blood pressure screenings. Give-away items that will be available this year include at-home COVID-19 tests, at-home HIV test kits, medication lock boxes, pill bottles and Deterra, which is used to dispose of unused or expired medication.
A number of food trucks will be on site, including Moot’s Mobile Food Truck, The Wandering Dawg, Tha Birdman 919 and Soulbachi Food Truck.
In addition to the health-related services, there will be activities for the whole family, including fun for children.
In the event of inclement weather, the Warren County Health Fair will be held on he same day at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
