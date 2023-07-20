The brothers to Phi Sigma Nu Fraternity will host a drive-through Back to School Donation Drive from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Chief W.R. Richardson Tribal Complex, located at 39021 NC Hwy. 561, Hollister.
At this school supply distribution event, students will receive bags filled with supplies such as paper, notebooks, pens, pencils, folders, binders, highlighters and small pencil pouches. Supplies are geared toward elementary and middle school students, but families with students of all ages are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.